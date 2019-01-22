Independent

Police officials in Paris have detained the US singer Chris Brown following an accusation of rape, AP has confirmed.

Initial reports indicate that a 24-year-old woman alleged Brown raped her on 15 January after meeting him at a Parisian nightclub.

She followed the singer to his hotel room where the incident allegedly occured.

The woman claims that two of Brown’s acquaintances also assaulted her. They have both been arrested along with Brown.

Brown was previously convicted in 2009 for assaulting his then-girlfriend, the artist Rihanna, at a pre-Grammys party.