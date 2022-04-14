Seven-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix will retire at the end of the current athletics season, the US sprint great said on social media on Wednesday.

“I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give,” the 36-year-old said.

“I want to say ‘goodbye and thank you’ to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how —— with one last run.

“This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy.”

Felix took 400 metres bronze and 4x400m relay gold medals at the delayed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

And she could go out on a high note with a home world championships in Eugene, Oregon, to be held from July 15 to July 24.

But this will be, if she qualifies via the US trials in June.(dpa/NAN)