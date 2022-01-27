From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Government has renewed its support for the fight against trafficking in persons in the country.

The US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Kathleen FitzGibbon, gave the assurance while speaking during the 2022 commemoration of the National Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Abuja.

The event was organised in collaboration with Devatop Center for African Development with the theme: “Improving Awareness on Human Trafficking and Increasing Reportage of Cases.”

FitzGibbon recalled that from 2002 to 2004, she was fortunate to be a member of the then-newly created Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons at the United States Department of State.

The multi-disciplinary office which she said has grown exponentially, according to FitzGibbon, is a sign of the importance the United States Government places on combating modern-day slavery.

FitzGibbon also recalled her opportunity to work closely with the Federal Government on legislation and the creation of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

She stated that deepening partnerships with a broad array of stakeholders inside and outside of government was critical to bolstering Nigeria’s anti-trafficking and anti-smuggling efforts.

‘It, therefore, warms my heart to see this diverse group of people joining together to work towards the same goal.

‘Human trafficking has no place in a society that values freedom and the rule of law. For that reason, the United States stands with Nigeria in its fight against trafficking,’ FitzGibbon said.

FitzGibbon disclosed that the United States Government funds anti-trafficking efforts in Nigeria through its multilateral partners such as the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

She added that through its partners, the United States work to strengthen NAPTIP’s capacity to investigate and prosecute trafficking in persons cases and enhance cooperation between NAPTIP and key stakeholders at the state level.

‘This built upon a program hosted in Lagos last March, where we worked to bring Nigerian judicial officers, prosecutors, and law enforcement officials together to focus on improving the investigation and prosecution of human trafficking cases and discussed the admissibility of electronic evidence in human trafficking cases under Nigerian law.

‘Another US-funded program strengthens coordination among civil law enforcement agencies and community structures to support timely, accountable prevention and technical capacity to facilitate response services. This 24-month project focuses on improving access to direct response services for the crisis-affected populations, as well as on continuing to build the capacity of the NPF, the NSCDC, and NAPTIP to prevent and respond to Gender-Based Violence and Trafficking in persons in Kaduna, Niger and Plateau States.

‘The USAID-funded Strengthening Civil Advocacy and Local Engagement project, or SCALE, is working with local NGOs to engage with diverse segments of society, such as the business community, religious leaders, and traditional rulers, to address human trafficking in their respective fields. SCALE also works with local authorities and Nigeria’s nongovernmental coalition working towards tackling human trafficking, the Network Against Child Trafficking. Abuse and Labour, to improve the regulatory framework to arrest and prosecute the human traffickers that cause so much misery,’ FitzGibbon also said.

While saying that human trafficking is a global problem to which no one country or society is immune, FitzGibbon also said there is the need for a wide range of partners dedicated to ending human trafficking such as the Nigerian government, civil society, and other foreign governments.

‘No one entity can end human trafficking alone — we must work together,’ FitzGibbon added.

FitzGibbon further called on the anti-traffickers to be even more coordinated within their respective governments and with their non-governmental organisations partners to defeat the traffickers.

‘The victims of human trafficking and smuggling deserve no less. I hope you are as proud as I am that through the combination of the TALKAM App’s technical innovation with the training of community leaders in Niger, Kaduna, and the FCT, that together we are increasing reporting and support for victims,’ FitzGibbon stated.

On her part, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Fatima Waziri-Azi, hailed Devatop Centre for African Development for the initiative.

Waziri-Azi who was represented by the Chief Intelligence Officer, Public Enlightenment Department, NAPTIP Headquarters, Abuja, Roseline Abare, added that the Talkam Human Rights Project is a valuable initiative, especially as it focuses on combatting human trafficking and human rights abuse.