(The Hill)

Stock trading was halted Monday after the S&P 500 index fell 7 per cent after the market opened, triggering an automatic freeze.

Trading was paused for 15 minutes after the S&P slipped below a “circuit breaker” level designed to prevent a broader stock market crash in times of high volatility.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 1,884 points as trading opened, a 7.29 per cent drop and the Nasdaq composite sank 7.1 per cent.

Trading resumed before 10 a.m. ET.