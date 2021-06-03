Nigeria women’s national team will miss the services of two key squad members ahead of their participation in the 2021 Summer Series in Texas, USA next week.

The reigning African champions have been invited to join World Cup holders the US women’s team (USWNT), as they prepare for the Olympics, as well as Jamaica and Portugal in the four-team event set to take place between 10 and 16 June.

After the 2021 Turkish Women’s Cup triumph over CSKA Moscow, Uzbekistan, and Equatorial Guinea in February, the Super Falcons will hope to regroup for the second tournament of the year.

Despite naming a 25-player roaster two weeks ago, Randy Waldrum will be without versatile Sweden based midfielder Halimatu Ayinde, having picked up a knee injury in action for Damallsvenskan outfit Eskilstuna FC against Hackens recently.

American-born Patricia George, who recently switched her international allegiance will also not be able to suit up for the West Africans, after the defender suffered an injury in Sands FC’s build up to the relegation deciding final game of the season against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.