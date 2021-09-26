From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, New York

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the support of the United States of America made a great difference in Nigeria’s efforts to stamp out terrorism within its borders.

President Buhari stated this at a meeting on Friday in New York with the Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, noting that America’s support was a morale booster to the military, and people of Nigeria in general.

He said with the supply of the Super Tucano aircraft purchased from America, and other helicopters on the way, ending the security challenges in Nigeria was only a matter of time.

On how the country was able to mitigate the scourge of the Coronavirus pandemic, of which the Ambassador said the Delta variant was “very virulent,” the Nigerian leader disclosed that a special team was raised by the Federal Government, which in conjunction with states, educated people on safety methods, stressing that the country was not doing badly vis-a-vis its population.

At another forum, the president said that the country was targeting to provide power to 5 million homes through its ambitious Energy Plan towards reducing the energy shortcomings by year 2030.

The president spoke in line with Nigeria’s role as a Global Theme Champion for the Energy Transition, theme of the High-Level Dialogue on Energy on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

