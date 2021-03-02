From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has urged Nigeria’s new service chiefs to bring new approaches to combat terrorism in the northeast and provide national security throughout the country.

Also, Blinken outlined a holistic approach to the U.S.-Nigeria partnership based on the two countries shared values of democracy, respect for human rights, and robust people-to-people relations.

The Secretary of State who spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, acknowledging the threats that violent extremists pose to Nigerian and regional security. He welcomed President Buhari’s recent appointment of military service chiefs.

While reiterating U.S. support for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the new Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Blinken referenced President Joe Biden’s revocation of immigrant visa restriction on Nigeria as affirmation of the close ties between Americans and Nigerians.

Spokesperson, United States Department of State, Ned Price, in a statement issued in Washington, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, said the interaction between Blinken and Onyeama highlighted the importance that the United States placed on its relationship with Nigeria.

Onyeama, on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama, said his discussion with Blinken covered a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues.

“Very glad to re-engage, through a very nice phonecall, with US Secretary of State, @SecBlinken. We covered a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues and look forward to increased cooperation,” Onyeama said.