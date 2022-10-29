From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, on Saturday dismissed the terror alert on Abuja, the Nigerian capital, by foreign countries, including the United States of America.

In the terror alert, the US embassy had urged its citizens to flee Abuja because of an imminent attack on the nation’s capital.

The US security report reinforced similar advisory earlier issued by the embassies of the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and other countries, who also urged their citizens to run for their lives

But speaking at Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, the IGP Usman described the terror threat as an “unnecessary security alert that does not have meaning.”

Usman was in Ibusa to commission an anti-bomb modern police station and barrack for officers and men of Delta State Police Command.

The station is among the 120 modern police stations being built by the Federal Government across the country.

Mr Usman said it was only proper if there were security threats, for the diplomats to inform the authorities rather than calling on their citizens to flee.

He said security agencies were not taking the message lightly as an investigation has commenced to nip any security threat in the bud, and assured residents of Abuja of their safety.

The IGP also urged the media to avoid being used as agents to spread fake news.

On the 2023 general elections, Usman said the force is making adequate preparation to ensure that the polls are successful.

“Our election will be credible, free and fair by the grace of God. Our votes will count, and those we want as our leaders will be our leaders,” he assured.

Usman urged the Ibusa community to take ownership of the station and barrack through maintenance and protection from vandals.

Welcoming the IGP and his entourage, the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, thanked him for providing a conducive working environment.

Mr Ali appealed for more serviceable patrol vehicles, ammunition and other logistics to enable the command to perform better.