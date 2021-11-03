As the governorship election holds on Saturday in Anambra State, the United States has said it will not hesitate to consider consequences, including visa restrictions for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process in the state.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the government of looked forward to a gubernatorial election in Anambra that is peaceful and transparent, with results that accurately reflect the will of the state’s residents.

“We will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the elections. We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process,” the United States said.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria further said under the United States immigration law, certain violations also may lead to restrictions on family members.

“We call on citizens, electoral officials, party members, and security force personnel to do their part in ensuring a credible and secure electoral process”, the United States also said.

