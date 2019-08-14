Moshood Adebayo

In a bid to ease bilateral relations, the United States Government has concluded arrangement to build another consulate office in Lagos.

US Consul General, Ms. Claire Pierangelo, disclosed the plan when she led a delegation on a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

She stated that as a way of improving healthy lifestyle, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC) would partner the state government to prevent any outbreak of disease in Lagos, as well as improve the standard of education.

“Some of the issues that form the bilateral ties between both governments are education, health, CDC’s programmes, security cooperation and others.

“We are planning to build a new consulate and we are very passionate about that. We are seeking the support of the governor because he is critical to our ability to do that.

“We are really excited because the governor has shown us his commitment to build a state-of-art facility that will give us the opportunity to conduct our bilateral relations with ease. This will afford us the opportunity to support the country, especially Lagos State,” Pierangelo stated.

The US official was accompanied on the visit by the Consulate’s Political Chief, Mr. Osman Tat and Protocol Aide, Mary-Anne Onwuchekwa.