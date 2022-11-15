By Monica Iheakam

Two Nigerian athletes, Emmanuel Ineh and Toluwani Adebakin, are on their way to jail in the United State of America for alleged Internet fraud crimes.

Ineh and Adebakin who are founding members of Athletic Heat an online track and field publication are roommates at William Carey University.

The duo were convicted before a US District Judge Kristi Johnson in Mississippi and would be sentenced on February 15, 2023 after being found guilty of Internet fraud.

Ineh, a promising long and triple jumper and Adebakin, a 400m and 200m runner are facing a maximum of 10 years imprisonment for allegedly conniving and operating a fraud scheme, which earned them thousands of US dollars.