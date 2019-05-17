The United States of America has entered into agreement to open its Consul General Office in the emerging smart city in Lagos. The Embassy in Nigeria acquired a site at the Eko Atlantic City meant for its new Consulate General in Lagos. The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos earlier this week entered into an agreement with the Eko Atlantic City for a new American Consulate Office Building.

At the signing ceremony, United States Consul General John Bray . F who hosted senior management staff of South Energyx Nigeria Limited, the real estate developer undertaking the planning and construction of the Eko Atlantic City, said the venture will increase US relation with Nigeria.

Consul General Bray, in his remarks while celebrating the significance of the proposed new diplomatic facility, said it will further strengthen the strong U.S.-Nigeria bilateral relationship and people-to-people ties.

Bray said, “Eko Atlantic was selected for its world-class infrastructure and purchase of land for a new Consulate General will ensure we can continue to work with Nigeria to provide opportunities for economic growth and development in Lagos.

“The United States is proud to be participating in Eko Atlantic’s growth as part of our commitment to further enhance and strengthen the cooperation between the United States of America and Nigeria”.

While fielding questions from the press on the importance of the office to US, Bray noted that the the Embassy is attracted to the city due to the avalanche of infrastructure the city is to boast of.

In his remarks, the President, South Energyx Nigeria Limited, handlers of the multibillion dollars Eko Atlantic City Project on Victoria Island, Lagos, Mr. Roland Chagoury, spearheads the planning and construction of the 21st century city combining space for residential, commercial, financial and tourist development, said that he is happy that United States has developed interest in the city.

He said that the signing of the agreement shows the confidence US has in Nigeria. We hope to work hand in hand with the US as we appreciate Nigeria for the mile stone achieved in the development of Eko Atlantic City.