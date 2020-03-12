Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

United States of America, through its consulate in Lagos, has expressed its readiness to partner Osun Government to develop the state’s tourism sector.

US Consular General, Ms Claire Pierangelo, yesterday said this when she and her team visited the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) certified Osun Osogbo Groove situated in the heart of the state capital.

Pierangelo, who was conducted round the groove by the Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Adebisi Obawale, was marvelled by the trends of cultural displays at the groove, ranging from the history of Osogbo as narrated by the Osun Osogbo Groove Curator, Mr Fatai, to the cultural dance and Sango (God of thunder) by the Osun Cultural Troupe.

The commissioner, who disclosed that the visit to the tourist site was part of the itinerary of Pierangelo and her team in the state, noted that the partnership was a positive development that would boost the tourism sector and improve the state’s economy.

The consular general had paid a courtesy call on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Monday at the Governor’s Office, where she lauded the state government’s commitment and success in the sector.

Meanwhile, leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), yesterday commended Governor Oyetola, for reviewing some education policies in the state, saying the move has given education a rebirth.

IPAC commended the state government for demonstrating a high sense of commitment and courage to rejig some policies in the state’s education system.

Chairman of the committee, Olatunji Popoola, who stated this during a courtesy call on the governor at his office in Abere, Osogbo, maintained that the action was in fulfilment of Governor Oyetola’s pledge to run a participatory and an all-inclusive government.

Oyetola, in response, thanked IPAC leadership for being the bulwark of development and growth for the state.

He lauded the leadership and members of the group for identifying with the government and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continue to ensure human-capital and infrastructure development in all strata of the economy.