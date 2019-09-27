Tony Osauzo, Benin

The United States Government has expressed readiness to partner the Wells Hosa Greenhouse Farms Limited to increase food production in the country using Greenhouse technology

The US Consular-General to Nigeria, Claire Pierangelo, who stated this when she led the country’s Trade Development Agency delegation to the farm in Benin, Edo State, yesterday.

The farm which grows varieties of tomatoes, pepper and cucumber is owned by billionaire investor, Captain Hosa Okunbo.

The consular general who was taken on a guided tour of the farm by the Managing Director, Mr. Bright Okunbo, described the farm as unique, special and revolutionary, adding that investment in Nigeria is the be sty way to go.

While announcing that Okunbo would be participating in next month’s Trade Development Agency fair in the United States,Pierangelo said it was possible in the country to increase food production using technology and education.

“We are happy to come to Wells Hosa Greenhouse Farm today to see state of the art greenhouse operation. This is something unique, and special and revolutionary in Nigeria. Wells Hosa will be participating in next month’s US Trade Development Agency fair. He will visit four states in the US to look at the way we are doing business, to develop new partnership and offer new products.

“We are excited about his vision not just his company here but his company across the country. What is possible in Nigeria is to increase food production using technology and education spreading it across the country to feed your industry.

“This is pure Nigeria investment and we are interested about it. We have the technology, we have the products, we have the partnerships. We are hoping to work with them and others. Nigeria investment here is the best way to go,” she said.

While welcoming the US team to his farm, Okunbo disclosed that Wells were pioneers of Green House technology farming in the country that began production in 2018.

He said the farm’s first phase occupies 14 greenhouses with good produce, adding that other14 greenhouses would be added in the second phase to bring the total to 28 greenhouses occupying 26.5 hectares of land and providing employment for the youths.

On his proposed visit to the United States, Okunbo said he would see how the company could get the right technology and partners so that they could improve on what they were already doing in the country.

“We want to improve on what we have. To see how we can expand this greenhouse spread all over the country. That is the goal, that is the mission we hope to achieve. This is because food security is very important. We have been able to use technology and agriculture to produce tomatoes and pepper here in Edo State”, he said.