The United States Consul General in Lagos, Mr. John Bray, announced, yesterday, that the home government has secured about 1,000 hectares of land on the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos.

Bray disclosed this at his residence, shortly after signing the engagement agreement between US Government officials and the Executive Chairman of South EnergyX Nigeria, Mr. Roland Chagdury.

The Consul General said the decision to build a new Consulate in Eko Atlantic City is to afford Nigerians better and more accessible services.

“This is another demonstration that the United States is committed to Nigeria and her citizens.

“What we currently have as a Consulate General was constructed in the ’70s.

“So, we have acquired a land in Eko Atlantic City to build a new Consulate, better and more accessible to Nigerians and others coming to visit for visas and other services,’’ he said.

Bray added that Eko Atlantic City was selected for its world-class infrastructure, reiterated the Consulate’s commitment to working with Nigerians in providing opportunities for economic and development in Lagos.

On his part, Chagdury said the confidence of the US government in the Eko Atlantic City has reinforced the shared beliefs in the benefits that the city would bring to generations to come.

“The signing of this agreement today signifies the dedication that the United States of America has always had for Nigeria,’’ he said.