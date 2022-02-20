From Fred Itua, Abuja

A Nigerian, trained in the United States of America in Nursing and Clinical Science, Dr. Abdulfattah Durojaiyea, has declared his intention to contest for the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

The 53-year-old, Ogun State-born aspirant made his intention known at the PRP’s national convention held in Abuja at the weekend.

He said Buhari has no reason to decline the signing of the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure that people like him could contest in a healthy electoral process.

Abdulfattah who spoke with newsmen on the sidelines of the accession, said his decision to contest was informed by the fact that successive governments had failed the country, and the country had become more divided in recent times than what was experienced during the civil war era.

He said: “We can see the situation of our country, and we can see today that Nigeria is more divided than even the time of the civil war. Our country is going down the drain. This time calls for men of conscience to salvage Nigeria.

“That is why I am stepping forward to secure Nigeria, to rescue our people. To tell our people that this is the time to come together as one people and rescue the country from these cabals that have got us into this hole.”