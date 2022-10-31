From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said the situation on ground is not that dire to warrant the travel advisories, issued first by the United States and United Kingdom governments, and then by other foreign missions, warning their citizens to avoid travelling to Nigeria, particularly Abuja, because of a potential terror attack in the city.

Addressing State House at the end of the emergency security meeting called by President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), said Nigerian citizens are not in danger.

Monguno, who briefed journalists alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, said the panic that followed the US terror alert addressed to its citizens in Nigeria was unnecessary because the hype and the sense of insecurity it created were unfounded. He urged Nigerians and other residents to go about their daily lives as usual.

The NSA also stated that the armed forces, security, and intelligence organizations are continuing with their mandate to keep every Nigerian and every area of the nation secure.

Others in attendance included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others were the Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd); Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, led the service chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao to the meeting; and the Chief of Defense Intelligence, Major-General Samuel Adebayo, were also in attendance.

Details later…