Le Rambouillet, a California-based and luxury travel concierge company, has announced its intention to open its operations in Nigeria. The expansion is expected to ensue in the first quarter of 2022, and is already billed to provide hundreds of job opportunities for Nigerians.

Speaking for the organisation, Tope Raheem, Head of Corporate Affairs said; “This is a strategic move for Le Rambouillet and for our existing and potential clients in Nigeria. Moving to Nigeria will be playing a key role in our global strategy of expansion and growth, as well as our intention to contribute immensely to the Nigerian economy.”

“We are hopeful that we will be able to replicate in Nigeria the same successful model we implemented in America, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates,” Tope said.

Founded in 2015, Tope said Le Rambouillet is one of the renowned global leaders in the Travel concierge industry, playing host to a long list of well-to-do clientele and Fortune 500 companies. “It is a fully-serviced and premium lifestyle management company with a dedicated network of global travel managers. They are well known for unearthing and providing the most amazing travel destinations and experiences,” he said.