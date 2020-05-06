(Independent)

US President Donald Trump spent Tuesday touring a Honeywell plant manufacturing medical face masks in Phoenix, Arizona, while declining to wear one himself as the James Bond theme “Live and Let Die” by Wings blared over the Tannoy, an absolutely extraordinary spectacle.

As the news leaked that he was considering disbanding the White House coronavirus task force despite the US death toll continuing to climb, the president told the press after his visit that it was “possible” people would die from the virus as a result of ending lockdown measures.

“Will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon,” he said.