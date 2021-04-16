From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU), have condemned the recent attacks on aid workers and civilians in Damasak, Borno State.

The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union condemned the attacks in separate statements on their Twitter handles.

Aid workers and their offices were reportedly attacked last Saturday by insurgents, while some civilians were also attacked on Tuesday.

“The Embassy of the United States condemns the recent attack on Damasak town in Borno State. Attacks on humanitarian partners represent an affront to humanity. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all Nigerians,” the United States said.

On its part, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, wrote: “Deeply saddened by the horrific attacks in #Damasak targeting civilians and humanitarian actors.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and

communities affected and the humanitarian workers bravely delivering life saving assistance under threat of violence.”

Reacting to the attacks, the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said: “The EU condemns all attacks against civilians and humanitarian workers in #Damasak, northeast Nigeria, which left thousands without access to aid.”

The European Union further called on all parties to facilitate delivery of humanitarian aid and respect that aid workers are not a target.