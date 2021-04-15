From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU), have condemned the recent attacks on aid workers and civilians in Damasak, Borno State.

This was even as the European Union said over nine million Nigerians require urgent food assistance to survive.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, and the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), condemned the attacks in separate statements on their Twitter handles.

Recall that aid workers and their offices were reportedly attacked last Saturday by insurgents, while some civilians were also attacked on Tuesday.

“The Embassy of the United States condemns the recent attack on Damasak town in Borno State. Attacks on humanitarian partners represent an affront to humanity. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all Nigerians,” the United States said.

On her part, Laing wrote: “Deeply saddened by the horrific attacks in #Damasak targeting civilians and humanitarian actors.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and communities affected and the humanitarian workers bravely delivering life saving assistance under threat of violence.”

Reacting to the attacks, the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS said: “The EU condemns all attacks against civilians and humanitarian workers in #Damasak, northeast Nigeria, which left thousands without access to aid.”

The European Union further called on all parties to facilitate delivery of humanitarian aid and respect that aid workers are not a target.

Also, the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Mr. Janez Lenarčič, said “the EU is following with deep concern, the recurrent violent attacks by non-state armed groups against the people of the town of Damasak, Northeast Nigeria.”

Lenarčič added that the life and security of civilians was in danger, while also saying that humanitarian premises have been destroyed and humanitarian workers are deliberately targeted.

“Because of the recent increase of violence in Northeast Nigeria, hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people will be left without assistance in an area where humanitarian assistance was already struggling to reach all those in need.

“The EU strongly condemns such attacks and calls on all parties to respect International Humanitarian Law and to safeguard human rights. All parties should allow people caught in violence to move freely to safe places and should facilitate unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need.

“Violence is the main driver of food insecurity in Nigeria, where there are currently over nine million people who require urgent food assistance,” Lenarčič said.