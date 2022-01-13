From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States, the United Kingdom, and the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), have expressed delight over the lifting of the suspension on Twitter’s operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, while responding to the lifting of the ban on the operations of Twitter in the country on its Twitter handle, @USinNigeria, said social media remained a vital tool for expression, information sharing, and economic growth.

“We welcome the restoration of Twitter’s services by @NigeriaGov. Social media remains a vital tool for expression, information sharing, and economic growth. We are pleased that access for Nigerians is #BackOn & look forward to continuing to engage and grow with you here,” the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said.

On its part, the United Kingdom said social media plays a valuable role in boosting a free economy and allowing the exchange of ideas.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, stated this on her Twitter handle, @CatrionaLaing1 in response to the lifting of the suspension.

“I welcome Nigeria’s decision to restore access to Twitter.

“Social media plays a valuable role in boosting a free economy and allowing the exchange of ideas – essential components of any open society,” Laing said.

Also reacting to the lifting of the suspension on Twitter’s operations in Nigeria, the EU said social media plays a vital role in fostering open, modern and inclusive societies.

“@EUinNigeria welcomes the decision by @NigeriaGov to restore access to Twitter.

“Social Media plays nowadays a vital role in fostering open, modern and inclusive societies, giving voice to people to interact and share ideas, advancing democracy and boosting the economy,” the EU said.