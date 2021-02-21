From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Government, has expressed its condolences to the Nigeria Air Force and family of those who lost their lives in the Abuja plane crash.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, issued the condolence message on its Twitter handle, @USinNigeria.

“The United States expresses sincere condolences to the @NigAirForce, family members and all Nigerians for the loss of life in today’s aircraft crash,” the condolence message read.

Also expressing its condolences, the British Government, expressed sadness over the crash.

The British High Commission, Abuja, in a condolence message on its Twitter handle, @UKinNigeria, said: “The Untied Kingdom and all of us at @UKinNigeria are very saddened by the terrible news of today’s aircraft crash, which resulted in the loss of life of @NigAirForce staff.

We express our sincere condolences to their families, friends and to the people of Nigeria.”