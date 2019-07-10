Donald Trump assailed Britain’s ambassador to the United States as a “pompous fool” and slammed outgoing premier Theresa May’s “foolish” policies yesterday in a second straight day of virulent attacks triggered by the leak of unflattering diplomatic cables.

The missives threaten to plunge Washington and London into a rare diplomatic crisis and have landed their author, British envoy Kim Darroch and by default his prime minister in the US president’s crosshairs.

Trump initially reacted with restraint over the cables’ weekend publication but the language has changed and heated passions do not seem about to subside. “The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy,” Trump tweeted yesterday, echoing a furious barrage of insults the day before.

The US president’s early morning wrath was not solely reserved for Darroch. Trump doubled down in attacking May and her fraught Brexit negotiations, saying he told her “how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way, was unable to get it done. A disaster!”

London has been scrambling to stem the damage caused by the leaked documents, in which Darroch described the US leader as “inept” and his White House as “uniquely dysfunctional.”

Visibly angered by May’s continuing support for her ambassador which Downing Street reiterated on Monday, Trump welcomed the prime minister’s impending departure from office.

“The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister,” he wrote Monday, declaring that he would have no further contact with Darroch.

Hunt, who is currently running to replace May as prime minister, responded yesterday by saying he would keep Darroch in post if he became Britain’s leader, and suggesting that Trump’s comments were hypocritical.

@realDonaldTrump friends speak frankly so I will: these comments are disrespectful and wrong to our Prime Minister and my country. Your diplomats give their private opinions to @SecPompeo and so do ours! You said the UK/US alliance was the greatest in history and I agree…

…But allies need to treat each other with respect as @theresa_may has always done with you. Ambassadors are appointed by the UK government and if I become PM our Ambassador stays. “Friends speak frankly so I will: these comments are disrespectful and wrong to our Prime Minister and my country. Your diplomats give their private opinions to (Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) and so do ours!” Hunt tweeted yesterday.

“You said the UK/US alliance was the greatest in history and I agree … but allies need to treat each other with respect as (Theresa May) has always done with you. Ambassadors are appointed by the UK government and if I become PM our Ambassador stays.”

Hunt’s defense of Darroch came amid growing speculation around whether the ambassador can remain in his position if the White House freezes him out.

Darroch decided not to attend a meeting with Ivanka Trump on Tuesday following the President’s criticism of him, a source told CNN.