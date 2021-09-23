By Adewale Sanyaolu

The University of Maryland Global Campus in the United States of America (USA), has appointed a Nigerian, Dr. Olanrewaju Shitta-Bey, a Professor of Philosophy and Humanities.

Until his promotion, the university don was an associate Professor in the Department of Philosophy and Humanities, University of Maryland, USA.

Prior to becoming a Professor, Shitta-Bey was an adjunct in the Department of Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences, Howard University and Prince George’s Community College, USA , Faculty and Researcher: Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts, Lagos State University.

A 2004 Philosophy graduate of the Lagos State University, Ojo, Shitta-Bey later bagged a Masters Degree in Philosophy from the University of Lagos and subsequently capped it with a PhD in Philosophy from the University of Ibadan in 2014.

In 2016, he was on a Post-Doctoral Research Fellowship Programme in the Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Uludag University, Bursa – Turkey.

Shitta-Bey has over 16 publications to his credit in reputable local and international journals and has attended well over 14 conferences in Nigeria, Ghana and USA.

He is a Member of American Philosophical Association, Nigerian Philosophical Association, International Social Ontology Society, Association for Political Theory, Society for German Idealism and Romanticism

and Association for the Study of the Middle East and Africa.

Commenting on his latest promotion, Shitta-Bey said his elevation is the result of dint of hard work, commitment to academic values, and dedication to duty.

‘‘My honest advice to colleagues in Nigeria is that they should remain steadfast and committed to academic values and personal development in terms of continuous research and publications.

I am aware of the hardship prevalent in Nigeria but it is not an excuse not to be dedicated to self development. Everything the government should do to improve standards in Nigeria’s Universities is known to government. What is left is the goodwill to do the needful moving forward. Government and the country have the financial, material, and human resources to improve standards in Nigerian Universities but lacks the goodwill to make it ha

