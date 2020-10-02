The Vice President the United States Mike Pence and his wife Karen have tested negative for COVID-19 after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania contracted the disease, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

MR Pence’s press secretary, Devin O’Malley, said this via Twitter on Friday.

“As has been routine for months, Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day.

“This morning, Pence and his wife tested negative for COVID-19. Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery,” O’Malley said.

Mr Trump said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” the president said in a tweet early on Friday morning.