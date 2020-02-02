Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a committee to study and address the issues that led to the suspension of the issuance of immigrant visas to Nigerian passport holders by the US.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement, saying that Buhari reiterated that Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and its international allies especially on matters of global security.

The statement read: “Accordingly, President Muhammadu Buhari has established a committee, to be Chaired by the Hon. Minister of Interior, to study and address the updated U.S. requirements. The committee will work with the U.S Government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented.”

The United States (US) Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on 31st January 2020, temporary travel restrictions on six countries including Nigeria.

The US said it issued restriction on Nigeria as a result of the country’s failure to comply with its established identity-management and information-sharing criteria.

Adesina said: “For Nigeria, the restriction is the suspension of the issuance of “immigrant visas” to Nigerian passport holders only. This suspension shall come into effect on 21st February 2020. The suspension does not apply to other U.S visas such as those for official, business, tourism and student travel.

“The DHS states the suspension of “immigrant visas” became necessary following a review and update of the methodology (performance metrics) adopted by the U.S Government to assess compliance of certain security criteria by foreign governments. This resulted in certain enhancements on how information is shared between Nigeria and the U.S.”

Also in the aftermath of the travel ban slammed on Nigeria by the US, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has charged the US government to consider the history of the Nigeria’s relationship with it before imposing a ban.

Atiku, in a statement, yesterday, said rather targeting the entire Nigerian population, the US should isolate government individual government officials, who have failed in their duties for punishment.

The former Vice President urged the US not to ignore the fact that Nigeria has always partnered with it in the many of its operations globally, especially in bringing peace to Liberia among others.

He noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government may have its deficiencies, but Nigerians ought not be punished for the failures of the government.