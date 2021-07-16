Nneka Ogwumike’s hopes of featuring for Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 basketball event for D’Tigress are looking up with the USA Basketball giving her the all clear to go ahead.

Daily SunSports investigation revealed that both the Nigeria Basketball Federation and USA Basketball have reached a compromise with Nigeria paying the stipulated $10, 000 fees for change of allegiance.

However, there is still one more hurdle to cross for Nneka Ogwumike as the world basketball ruling body FIBA is yet to give their nod.

It was learnt that Nigeria had written to the FIBA Secretary General requesting for a fast track of a decision on the matter as the time is near for the commencement of the Games.

Nneka Ogwumike had twice been dropped from the Olympic squad for America even when she was voted the Most Valuable Player in the WNBA.

