The six-time defending Olympic champions USA will have a glittering array of talent and experience in its squad when it travels and plays in Serbia next month.

At the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, the Americans will square off against Nigeria, Mozambique and Serbia with a sensational quintet of Sue Bird, Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike and Sylvia Fowles all on board.

Having been on the last four Olympic gold medal winning teams, dating back to the Athens Games in 2004, Sue Bird brings unique experience to the squad, which also includes the returning Breanna Stewart.

Stewart, the MVP of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018 in Tenerife, is playing again after recovering from an Achilles injury suffered at last year’s EuroLeague Women Final Four.

Four-time Olympic champion Sue Bird has had an amazing career with the USA

The USA are playing at the tournament, although they have already clinched a spot in the Olympic field by virtue of winning the world title in Spain.

The other best two teams in the field will also seal places at the Tokyo Games.