Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

An United States of America (USA) based Organic fertiliser company, Biowish- Crop is planing to establish its African subsidiary in Kebbi State, Nigeria, Chief Marketing Officer, Nigeria, Mrs. Bill Stevens, confirmed this on Monday in Birnin Kebbi during a meeting with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Kebbi State chapter and their members while introducing organic fertiliser to them, disclosed the company, on completion, would employed over 1,000 workers.

Stevens, explained that the company was planning to establish the branch in South Africa, but were convinced to pick Kebbi State, as a better option, which they accepted. “We don’t want to keepimporting fertilisers from USA into Nigeria.

We want to have a factory here and we have chosen Kebbi State, because it has stable electricity for industrial sector. “The state also has a lot of farmers and opportunities for fertiliser company of pyre organics. So we want to have such company in Kebbi state.”