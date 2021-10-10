By Sunday Ani

Former member of the Federal House of Representatives, USA Igwesi has condemned the threat by the Federal Government to impose a state of emergency in Anambra, insisting that the state government, and all its democratic structures are fully active and functional, hence, does not deserve such a declaration.

Igwesi who spoke to the media in Enugu observed that the security situation in the state has not met the requirement and indices for a declaration of state of emergency.

He insisted that the state government, her agencies and all the democratic institutions in the state are vibrant, effective and alive to their responsibilities.

He said: “The security situation in Anambra State has not deteriorated to that level and is far less than what we have in states like Borno, Taraba, Kastina, Benue, and Kaduna and the Federal Government has not issued such threat or imposed emergency rule.”

He stated that section 305 of the 1999 constitution as amended stipulated conditions for the declaration of a state of emergency in the country or any part of the country, stating that for now, there is no clear presence of actual breakdown of public order or public safety in Anambra, except pockets of activities of hoodlums who must have been thrown up because of the forthcoming election in the state by the political gladiators.

The former leader of Enugu State House of Assembly insisted that there is no public danger which constitutes a threat to the existence of Nigeria or the forthcoming election in the state and contemplating such measure of last resort on any part of the country now is an indictment to the Federal Government and the relevant state for not living up to their constitutional role of protection of lives and properties. He however called on the governor of Anambra State and other states with massive security threats to look beyond the Federal Government security operatives and begin to midwife a star studded and formidable security outfit that will be on the ground on minute basis in their various states. The former lawmaker however advised Governor Willy Obiano to summon a security summit involving leaders of all political parties, major stake holders and security agencies in the state with the aim of finding lasting solution to the quagmire.

He called on the Federal Government to move in and restore normalcy in the state and ensure that election is conducted in the state, arguing that anything less than that is admission of failure by not only the Federal but the state government and wondered why state governors cannot safeguard their territories as chief security officers and with the much touted massive security votes.

