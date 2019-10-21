Christopher Oji

The United State of America (USA) has pledged to always support the Nigerian government in her war against terrorism.

Against this backdrop, the US government has donated two Mobile Radiation Detection System (vehicles) to the Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) of the Nigeria police.

Donating the vehicles to the Nigeria Police at EOD office in Ikeja, Lagos, Senior Adviser to the USA Department of Energy /National Nuclear Security, Mr Bryceon Shulman, said the US government has sent a team of trainers to train and retrain some EOD officers on the ways to handle the equipment donated to the police.

“We are not only donating the equipment which will go a long way in the fight against terrorism, but we have fully come to commence training and retraining of officers who will handle the equipment. The modern equipment will go a long way in assisting the police in the detection of illegally-acquired improvised explosives. We have partnership with the Nigeria government through the police. We pledge to assist the good people of the country. Anytime our assistance is needed, the police or the government should call on us. On behalf of the government and people of America, we donate the vehicles to the police. We understand that two vehicles are too small to police the country, but we pledge to do more.”

The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu, who received the equipment and presented eight officers selected for training said: “The programme came at the right time in our efforts to curtail the menace of terrorism, security threat and other dastardly acts bedeviling our country. It is worrisome to note that Nigeria’s rank in the world, according to the Global Terrorism Index of 2018, demands more action by initiating a purposeful technology-driven policing and workable security strategies in combating terrorist deadly activities, as well as other crimes and criminality.”

The IGP who was represented by Commissioner of Police in charge of EOD, Maikudi Shehu, said: “We thank our foreign partners and trainers, US-NNSA /NSDD for the donation of two MDS with associated equipment, spare parts and maintenance kits to Nigeria police EOD to enhance Nigeria Nuclear Security Detection Architecture.

“It is important to emphasis that the training is provided at no cost to the police and it will offer participants the ability to operate and maintain the MDS and associated hand-held equipment with a view to strengthening our capability to deter, detect and investigate smuggling of nuclear and radioactive sources /materials, thereby combating threats associated with nuclear terrorism/crime.

“In order to have a round peg in a round hole, participants were selected on merit from bases/units where the equipment will be deployed to maximise the benefits. Therefore, participants must see this training as a great privilege to acquire more technical knowledge in radiation detection in line with global best practices. It is my belief that this training will improve the capacity of the police, in conformity with her statutory responsibility for crime prevention and detection in the following ways: detect and identify illegally-imported or transported radioactive material/source at international entry/exit points of the country; mopping up of radioactive materials that are out of regulatory control. Deter terrorists and other criminal elements from accessing radioactive material that can be used to perpetrate heinous crimes; preventing exportation of radioactive materials as scrap metals. Enhancement of security at major public events against improvised Nuclear Device, Radiological Dispersal Device, Radiological Exposure Device, and other nuclear security threats.

“The menace of insecurity no doubt calls for a new approach that will be founded on credible intelligence gathering, acquisition of modern technology, capacity building, and interagency collaboration to enable law-enforcement agencies to be proactive and able to predict potential crimes rather than being reactive. I urge participants to ensure effective use of these equipment and utilise the knowledge that will be acquired from the important training to enhance national nuclear security.”