Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi.

The Founder of Moses Lake Medical Foundation and Head of the Foreign medical team from United States of America(USA), Doctor Lateef Olaniyan has disclosed that their 6th free medical outreach currently going on in Kebbi State is targeting to offer free services to 30,000 patients across the state.

Olaniyan stated this while speaking with the newsmen yesterday said that since they arrived four days ago,along with team of Doctors and Nurses from Ibadan,Sokoto,FMC Birnin Kebbi and Sir Yahyah.Specialist Hospital, over 2,129 patients have been attended to.

He noted that these patients received treatment through surgeries, dental and eye problems while eight of them were treated on Obstetrics and Gynecology procedures and other medical investigations .

”” In the last outreach we were able to reach out to 30,000 and in this 6th outreach we want to replicate the same thing “”, he said.

He commended the Kebbi State Government for providing most of the items needed for the medical outreach , the accommodation and feeding for both the doctors and patients.

Olaniyan also appreciated the way and manner the crowd was handled saying that; ” I can see that the arrangement this time is much organised than the last outreach. Now the women have their entrance while the men have separate entrance “”, he said.

Doctor Olaniyan said the number of Women at the medically outreach are almost four times larger than that of men stressed that , “I think it’s because they are more conscious about their Health than the men and they tends to take care of their Health than men”, he said

Olaniyan who added that the Medical exercise was purely on humanitarian ground and service to humanity said ; “We did not collect a Kobo from Kebbi State Government except the accommodation and feeding they are giving us “‘he said.