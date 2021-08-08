USA clinched men’s basketball gold at the Olympics for the fourth time in a row yesterday.

The American side exacted revenge on France for their opening-day loss by beating them 87-82 in a close final.

USA suffered their first Olympic loss in 25 years in their first match in Tokyo against France.

But the Gregg Popovich-led team bounced back and won all their remaining games to take the gold once again.

The US have won gold in seven of the last eight Olympics dating back to Michael Jordan’s ‘Dream Team’ in 1992.

The only time they failed to win gold in that time was when they were made to settle for bronze at Athens 2004.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.