United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced an additional $168.5 million in development assistance to continue support for the goals outlined in a 2015 bilateral agreement between the U.S. and Nigerian governments.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun yesterday by the U.S. Consulate, USAID said the funding increases the total U.S assistance to Nigeria to $2.16 billion under the five-year Development Objectives Assistance Agreement (DOAG) signed between USAID and Ministry of Finance.

“With this notification, the United States deepens its commitment to Nigeria in meeting its development challenges. We will continue to support improved health, nutrition, economic growth, good governance, and human rights,” said USAID Acting Mission Director, Katie Donohoe.

Most of the new funding, more than $115 million, will finance new and existing activities to improve public health in Nigeria, including $40 million for maternal and child health, $28 million to control malaria, as well as significant boosts in family planning, tuberculosis control, nutrition and pandemic relief.

Another $32 million will be for economic growth, including $19 million to help Nigeria increase agricultural productivity and access to nutritious foods, $10.5 million for cleaner water, and two million to facilitate trade and investment.

An additional $15.5 million in basic education funds will expand states’ abilities to provide early grade reading programs and alternative education opportunities for out-of-school children and youth while addressing the marginalization and educational needs of Nigeria’s hearing-impaired community.