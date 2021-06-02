From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded UNICEF the sum of $9,978,800 (equivalent to N4.1 billion) over three years to improve Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services in Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

Communication Specialist, UNICEF Field Office, Kano, Samuel Kalu, in a statement made available to media in Kaduna on Wednesday, indicated that the funds would provide lifesaving WASH services to more than 300,000 people in need of assistance in the benefiting states.

The statement noted that the USAID assistance would help to build community-centered approaches to deliver, operate, and manage sustainable WASH services in rural areas, and foster resilience in communities, in collaboration with the state governments, adding that ‘it will also help rebuild dilapidated infrastructure and support community efforts to increase access to proper sanitation, adopt good hygiene practices, and improve water quality.’

The statement quoted USAID Mission Director, Dr Anne Patterson, as saying: ‘USAID is dedicated to ensuring clean water for more Nigerians. This new activity with UNICEF will help reduce waterborne diseases to keep more people, especially children, healthy.’

The statement read in part: