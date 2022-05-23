The U. S. Agency for International Development (USAID), state2state project, on Monday began the training of 40 government officials on implementation of the Fiscal Responsibility Law in Adamawa.

Hajiya Maryam Dikko, Coordinator of the state2state programme in the state, made this known on Monday.

Dikko said that the aim of the training was to equip the participants with skills, and provide them with guidelines for successful implementation of the law.

She tasked the participants on active participation, and also making the training interactive.

According to her, the overall goal of state2state is to promote accountability, transparency, and effectiveness, as well as to support strengthened governance structures.

She added that the state2state programme would help to improve the ability to plan and budget, raise revenues, increase civil society participation, and oversee service delivery in the health; education; and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sectors.

In his presentation, Mr Eze Onyekpere, a resource person, described the fiscal responsibility law as a beautiful piece of legislation that promotes sanity in Nigeria.

Onyekpere said that the training would touch key areas and come up with guidelines for successful implementation of the law in the state.

“The fiscal responsibility law is important for sustainability of fiscal operations within a structure to reduce risks and guarantee stability of the fiscal system”, he said.

He further said that the law would also promote transparency and accountability in governance structure for easy understanding. (NAN)