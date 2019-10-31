Paul Osuyi, Asaba

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has engaged the services of a private firm, Fullplan Associates, to carry out a comprehensive block mapping and enumeration of water consumers in some major cities of Delta State.

Under the USAID Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services (E-WASH), the international body is embarking on the exercise in collaboration with the Delta State Urban Water Corporation.

At least, 65,000 water consumers are expected to be captured during the five-week exercise that will commence on November 11 and end on December 13, 2019.

Areas to be covered during the exercise are Asaba, Ogwashi-Uku, Kwale, Ozoro, Ughelli, Bomadi, Warri, Agbor, Sapele and Orerokpe.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ workshop in Asaba, the Liaison Officer of Fullplan Associates, Ezenwa Ebele, said the exercise is geared towards improving the performance of the water corporation to achieve its short, medium and long term objectives.

Ebele explained that enumeration is to identify customers by places of residence and location, adding that it will also identify properties within the water corporation network coverage.

She said the exercise was also to determine properties that will be factored into the immediate plans of the water corporation and USAID E-WASH programme household connections extension initiative.