Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government has taken received 3.2 million insecticide treated bed nets valued at N3.7 billion from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Governor, Simon Bako Lalong who inspected the nets on Wednesday, commended USAID for the donation saying it was a product of partnership with the state spanning decades.

The governor also ordered the release of N126 million as counterpart funding to facilitate the quick distribution of the nets to beneficiaries.

Said Lalong: Our administration pays a lot of premium on healthcare delivery and will continue to forge partnerships with domestic and international organisations such as USAID. These nets should first be distributed in the rural areas,especially to women and children before urban centers.” Governor Lalong warned against sale of the nets by either staff or beneficiaries saying that anyone caught would be prosecuted. The governor promised to visit the USAID’s office in Abuja to consolidate on the partnership and broaden it to other areas as agriculture, good governance and works.