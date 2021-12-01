From John Adams, Minna

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has presented the Niger State Government with the Sector-Specific Investment Incentives Policy document aimed at attracting and propelling Argo Investors into the state.

The document is from the “Feed the Future” Department of the USAID and, according to the development partner, when fully implemented by the state government, will not only facilitate the promotion of investments and remove all unnecessary control, it will create atmosphere that guarantee transparency.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The policy document, developed at the instance of the Niger State Ministry of Investment, Commerce and Industry and the State Investment Promotion Agency, is aimed at encouraging incentives, strengthening business environment reforms to raise private productivity and competitiveness among others.

Dominic Graham, Chief Party and Managing Director of Feed the Future, explained that the programme started two years back amongst seven states of Niger, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Kaduna and Kebbi and have so far recorded commendable achievements especially in the cultivation of rice, maize, soybeans, cowpea and aquaculture.

Graham disclosed that some of the notable achievements of the policy document so far include; support to over 3,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to access finance and investment across Niger State, training of 2,700 MSMEs on access to finance and organizational improvements.

He added that they collaborated with agencies to support the development of the state agriculture and livestock policies and expedited the development of the state aquaculture policy framework amongst others.

He further stated that the mechanism for the full participation of women and youths in the investment sector has been considered in the policy as well as setting up a legal framework for investment promotion.

Receiving the policy document, the state Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello assured that the document will be fully implemented but added that more was needed to be done to support the farmers and urged investors to give more emphasis on out-growers due to their importance as small scale business group.

He assured that an implementation committee will be set up by the government which will ensure proper and adequate monitoring and also encourage local farmers in the state to meet international standards.

He however noted that time has come for farmers to have an insurance scheme to cushion the effect of the loses they sometimes suffer.

“There is no reason why we cannot do more having thought through the opportunities in Niger state but we must have an attractive policy that if well implemented will open doors and give investors comfort and also enable our farmers to meet international standards”, he said.

He said the state is doing well in producing the crops identified as target value chains but suggested that the policy should consider how to improve on the capacity of farmers and value addition through technical assistance.

The Governor while acknowledging that the state and the entire country is facing security challenges,assured that government is working assiduously to address the situation so as to provide the needed atmosphere for investors and for agricultural activities to flourish.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .