Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The United States Agency For International Development (USAID) has pledged to sustain its support to the Sokoto State Government for the supply of safe water to the people of the State.

General Council of the USAID General Council’s office, Washington DC, Mr Craig Wolf, made the pledge when he led a team from the Agency for a familiarisation visit to the State Water Board.

He said theyvwere in the state to observe the Agency’s activities in the area of water, sanitation and hygiene services (WASH).

Mr Wolf noted that the visit would afford them the opportunity to be conversant with the level of the achievements so far recorded and to come out with other support measures in providing portable water to the people.

The General Council expressed satisfaction with the interactive session held with the management of the State Water Board on their activities.

The USAID team were conducted around various sections of the facility by the Acting General Manager of the Board, Alhaji Sama’ila Sanda Umar.

Those in attendance during the visit were the Deputy General Manager, Water Supply, Engineer Nasir Mu’azu, E.WASH State Team Leader Mr Isiyaku Zyok, as well as other Water Board management staff, including officials from the state E.WASH office.