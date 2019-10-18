Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The United State Agency For International Development (USAID) has pledged to support Sokoto State government to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean and safe water to citizens.

General Council of USAID in Washington, USA, Mr. Craig Wolf made the pledge during a visit to the state’s water board agency.

Wolf said the visit had afforded the agency to observe water and sanitation projects in the state ands associated challenges with the view to offering the right assistance.

Wolf, at the end of the tour pledged USAID’s support for potable water projects executed in Sokoto.

The USAID team were conducted round project sites by Acting General Manager of the board, Sama’ila Sanda Umar. The visit was part of events to mark the world’s Water Sanitisation and Hygiene (WASH) day.

Other officials present at the event include, Deputy General Manager for water supply, Nasir Mu’azu, and WASH State Team Leader, Mr. Isiyaku Zyok.