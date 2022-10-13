The United State Agency International Development (USAID) State2State activity in Adamawa has trained stakeholders on development of the state’s budget manual for accountability, transparency and effectiveness.

Speaking at the three-day workshop on Wednesday in Yola, Suzanne Myada, Public Financial Management Specialist, said the objectives of the workshop are to improve budget execution and reporting.

“To provide the state with a comprehensive budget manual and budget calendar to guide the budget cycle.

“Provide capacity to the state officials to be able to revise the manual whenever the need arises.

“And mainstream citizen engagement, gender and social inclusion (GESI) and conflict sensitivity in budget process,” she said.

She explained that the Budget Manual is the document that provided the template for the entire budget cycle starting from the calendar, through the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) process into the annual budget preparation, review, approval and execution.

Mrs Wufe Anthony, the Permanent Secretary, Adamawa Ministry of Finance and Budget, appreciated USAID State2state for organising the workshop and described it as timely for the development of the state.

Anthony, who was represented by Mr Danyaro Iliya, the Acting Director, Budget, advised the participants to actively participate for and come up with effective manual for the state.

Malam Salihi Sabana, the state Director Taxes, Board of Internal Revenue, commended USAID State2State for ensuring that the state apply international best practices for transparency and accountability.

According to him, the state is opened to global best practices to simplify the budget process from the beginning up to execution aimed to move the state forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were drawn from Ministries of Water Resources, Finance and Budget, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Planning Commission, Debt Management Agency, Civil Society Organisations and Office of Accountant General.

Others are Adamawa House Assembly, State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), Board of Internal Revenue and Bureau for Public Procurement. (NAN)