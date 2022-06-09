Usain Bolt is back competing where he picked up three of his eight Olympic Golds, but this time, he’s without his spikes.

The 35-year-old athletics ace is down once again to captain Soccer Aid’s World XI team in the UNICEF celebrity charity football taking place this Saturday (12 June) at the London Stadium, the site of the 2012 Olympic Games.

Singer-songwriter Robbie Williams first devised the event, which pits an England side featuring footballing legends and stars across the world of entertainment alongside a similarly composed team from the rest of the world, back in 2006.

Now on its 11th edition, Bolt is just one of many legends suiting up for this year’s event.

Joining the Jamaican on Team World will be a host of names including footballing icons Patrice Evra, Andriy Shevchenko, Cafu, Dimitar Berbatov, two-time Olympic gold medallist, Carli Lloyd and Chelcee Grimes.

They will face an England outfit featuring former Manchester United star Gary Neville, Italian icon Andrea Pirlo, Jamie Carragher, Teddy Sheringham, David James, Petr Cech, Team GB football stars, Eni Aluko, Anita Asante and Fara Williams, and four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah.

The celebrity charity Soccer Aid football match featuring Bolt will take place on Sunday June 12at the London Stadium.

