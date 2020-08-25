Usain Bolt reveals he is awaiting the result of a coronavirus test and is self-isolating as a precaution

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt said he is self-isolating amid fears he may have contracted the coronavirus.

The world 100 and 200 metre record holder posted a video on social media in response to reports that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Bolt, who turned 34 on Friday, said he took a coronavirus test on Saturday and is still awaiting the results.

“Just waking up, like everybody else, I’ve checked social media,” Bolt said. “Saw that social media say that I’m confirmed to have COVID-19.

“I did a test on Saturday to leave because I have work. I’m trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in and stay here for my friends.

“Also I’m having no symptoms, so I’m going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and how should I go about quarantining myself from the ministry of health.