From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani, and Joseph Coco-Bassey have emerged the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP), governorship candidates in Cross River State.

Usani, former chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) was returned unopposed by the chairman of the Primary Election/ Screening Committee Chairman, Ayim Temple, at Teachers Training College Calabar.

Speaking shortly after his election, Usani said the burden of the nomination is heavy, but he accepts it in good faith.

Also speaking shortly after he was declared winner of primary by the electoral officer, Uchendu Akaeze, at the party secretariat in Calabar, Coco-Bassey said he joined the race to give Cross Riverians a viable alternative platform.

Coco-Bassey said it was time the people became aware that money bags in politics don’t mean well for them, adding that it was time the trend changed.

He said: “This particular trend must change as we are known for two political parties and we have not been able to achieve anything with the parties for 23 years.

“YPP has a concept, it is not money that makes leadership, but the people. So, our message is don’t sell your votes. If you collect N5,000 today how long will it take you and how far can it keep you? We are calling on Cross Riverians not to sell their votes.

“I strongly think money bags will come to buy votes, but if our people are well sensitised, they will do the right thing by voting the right people in.”

