By Steve Agbota

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is committed to supporting agricultural innovations that improve nutrition and food security in Nigeria.

The Foreign Agricultural Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in collaboration with Iowa State University (ISU), has launched an online training course for 10 Nigerian scientists and regulators.

The goal of the training is to strengthen bilateral ties between the United States and Nigeria and assist policymakers, researchers, and technical experts to understand the role of modern biotechnology in agricultural innovation.

The training participants will also discover how biotechnological innovations can be adopted with appropriate science and risk-based considerations, especially for seed production and trade.

Counselor for Agricultural Affairs, U.S. Mission Nigeria, Gerald Smith, explained that participants will be able to identify and share ways in which agricultural innovations can advance food security, and the trade policies – including information that will assist farmers to access technologies.

“ISU’s Seed Science Center is partnering with USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) to offer a four-month virtual training course on agricultural biotechnology. This training course will focus on biotechnology research, policies and regulations, management, and public outreach components as well as biotechnology related trade issues” Smith said.

He noted that the Center is a world-renowned institution in biotechnology development, training, research, and management. The goal of the Center’s global outreach program is to enhance food and nutritional security, environmental quality, and economic development while facilitating seed trade.

The training titled “Ag biotech and seed systems in Asia and Africa” will commence on Monday, February 21, 2022.

The Foreign Agricultural Service is the overseas arm of the United States Department of Agriculture. It offers a variety of services to American and Nigerian agribusiness companies, government and non-government entities involved in agricultural trade and development.