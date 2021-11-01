Catholic Bishop of Ekiti, Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the coming gubernatorial elections in Anambra and Ekiti States to boost its image positively.

He gave the charge in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, while delivering a lecture, entitled: ‘Ekiti Politics And The Search for Great Leadership’.

The lecture was part of the activities marking the 2021 Annual Lecture/Award presentation of the Nigeria Union Journalists, Correspondent Chapel, Ekiti State Council, held at Prosperous Royal Hotel and Resort.

Ajakaiye asked the commission to be above board and be neutral in the conduct of the forthcoming November 6, Anambra governorship poll, so as to keep its image from further dent.

He admonished the electoral umpire to also replicate same in the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti, saying the image of the commission is central to achieving public confidence in accepting outcomes of election exercises, as credible, acceptable, free and fair.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

He also asked voters to avoid compromising their future through engaging in activities capable of aiding and abetting fraudulent practices that go against the norms of acceptable global standards.

According to him, INEC must act as a truly independent body, and allow the votes of Nigerians to count.

“I have observed that it is when election is coming that all manners of politicians begin to emerge. They are one-off politicians. They will set up all manner of empowerment programmes and when the election is over, you won’t see them again. That is why we have to be careful.”

Bishop Ajakaye said whoever emerged as a leader in the elections must eschew winner-take-all spirit, by accommodating members of the opposition and competent apolitical individuals in governance, for effective delivery.

Speaking on the poor figures being recorded on election day due to voter apathy, the challenged Nigerians, especially those in Anambra and Ekiti to participate effectively in electoral exercise.

“I humbly urge many of them to start mobilising and enlightening the people and sacrifice on election day, leave their comfort zone and come out like other people to vote.”

Bishop Ajakaye advised Nigerians to be determined in fighting the problem of vote selling and buying, saying this remained the best way to prevent their future from being mortgaged.

On the 2023 presidential election, he urged Nigerians to elect competent president and governors that would transform the country and all states beyond the present situation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .