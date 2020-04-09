Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has described COVID-19 as a dangerous war that required the cooperation of all stakeholders if it must be defeated.

The government, therefore, called on the National Assembly to develop a legislative framework to prepare Nigeria for any future pandemic.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on the control of the COVID -19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, stated this, yesterday, when he led members of the committee to meet the leadership of the National Assembly.

He urged lawmakers to deepen the legislative oversight during this pandemic and beyond, pass legislations that will further ease the ability of the executive to cushion the impact of the economic decline and be part of community mobilisation and enlightenment efforts.

He said the virus had spread across 209 countries and territories around the world, with 1,500,000+ confirmed cases world-wide, 87,998 deaths and 236,270 people who have recovered from the disease as at April 8.

He said COVID-19 had placed considerable and significant strain on the global health care system and the economy of the world.

“Our nation is at war against a very dangerous, unseen and ubiquitous enemy and all hands must be on deck to successfully prosecute the war. In addition to providing the kind of leadership already demonstrated, the National Assembly finds itself in the unique position to do the following, though not exhaustive: develop a legislative framework to prepare Nigeria for any future pandemic, develop a legislative framework for reforming and transforming our healthcare systems, and strengthen the legislative framework for economic growth through domestic manufacturing,” he said.