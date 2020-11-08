Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of legitimate force against riotous and violent protests to protect lives and property of law-abiding citizens in the country.

Similarly, the IGP has assured law abiding Nigerians of the renewed and unwavering commitment of the police to their safety and security as we approach the Yuletide season.

He has therefore called for collaboration and support of the public in the ongoing reforms of the Nigerian Police Force.

Adamu, who made this known, said such protection should include police officers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies and their families, and the prevention of attacks on private/public assets from any violent person(s) or group(s) operating under any guise.

The IGP in a in statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said, “The IGP restates that Commands’ Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General should resist all riotous elements forthwith and checkmate any form of violent/riotous protests in line with Section 33 (1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which among other things provides for the use of such force as is reasonably necessary.